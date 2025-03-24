A 56-year-old man is missing and was last seen at Blackpool North station four days ago, say police.

Concerns are growing for Graham Barlow who was last seen at the railway station at around 10.30pm last Thursday (March 20).

He is described as 5ft 10ins with a stocky build and brown hair. Graham has links to Preston and Nottinghamshire.

Graham Barlow, 56, was last seen at Blackpool North station at about 10.30pm on Thursday (March 20) | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police said officers are searching for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Have you seen Graham Barlow? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.

“If you see him, please call 999. Any other information call 101 quoting log 0585 of March 22.”