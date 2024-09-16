Lancashire care home resident celebrates big birthday with special radio appearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A resident at a care home near Chorley has celebrated a milestone birthday by appearing on his local radio station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Roberts with Radio Leyland presenter Colin Horniman | submit

John Roberts, a beloved resident of The Grange at Buckshaw Retirement Village, near Chorley, celebrated his 60th birthday in style with a special visit to Radio Leyland last week.

The visit was arranged as part of John's birthday wish list, and he took centre stage on the Magic Moments Show, a popular weekday show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who has Down Syndrome and lives at The Grange, which provides supported living care, is an avid listener of Radio Leyland and a big fan of the Magic Moments Show.

He was thrilled when presenter Colin Horniman, who records the show on Mondays, invited him to the studio and so he eagerly accepted the invitation.

During the visit John, who was joined by his mum Maureen on the day, took to the microphone like a natural.

Despite feeling a little nervous at first, he soon found his rhythm, announcing songs and answering the presenter’s questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John was asked to pick two of his favourite songs to play live on air, much to the delight of the other residents back at The Grange, who were tuning in.

Reflecting on the day, John said: “I loved being on the radio! It was great to choose my favourite songs and talk to Colin. I would love to do it again!"

John with his mum Maureen and another Radio Leyland staff member. | submit

Julie Wolverson, Wellness Assistant at The Grange, who accompanied John to the studio, said: “This was a truly magical moment, well done, John! We are so proud of you.

“Seeing how much joy this brought to John and our other residents was wonderful - we might just have to do it again! The Grange is all about making special memories, and this was certainly one of them.

“60 years old is a huge milestone for John and this experience was a wonderful start to his celebrations.”