The pub took part in the sponsored walk on Sunday, October 2, which started at the Potters Arms, before making its way to Heapey lodges. At Heapey lodges, the walk then split into two groups. One group returned to the Potters Arms via Heapey village, while the second continued onto Brinscall, returning to the Potters Arms via White Coppice. The presentation night was held on Saturday, November 12, at the Potters Arms, where Denise and Stephen Potter (Licensees) and Mr Tony Marsden (event organiser), handed over a cheque for £5,900 to Pauline from the North West Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “We would like to thank Asda (Chorley), Morrison’s (Chorley), Classy Sandwich, Rejuvenation by Donna and Whittaker’s Meats for their sponsorship of the event. We would also like to thank all those who took part in the sponsored walk and to all our pub regulars and customers, for their support, and fundraising throughout the year.”

This is the third year that the Potters Arms, has held a sponsored walk in aid of the North West Air Ambulance. To date the total amount raised is £13,820.

Handing over the cheque

From accidental injuries to severe medical emergencies, the North West Air Ambulance delivers specialist and enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured and helps transport them to hospital receive no government or NHS funding and must raise over £9.5 million to keep operational. It is only thanks to the generosity of the public that they can continue flying to save lives.