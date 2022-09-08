Not only is Simon Grundy, who works as a commercial underwriter for The Cumberland Building Society in Preston, a big dog lover – he is also a lover of big dogs. Very big ones in the shape of St Bernards.

He spends much of his spare time dedicated to a charity rescuing the giant-breed dogs from around the world and finding them loving homes in the UK.

Simon is trustee and treasurer of Saving Saints Rescue along with his wife Rachel who is trustee and chair.

Simon Grundy from Chorley with his wife Rachel and Saint Bernard Dogs which they help rescue from around the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity specialises in helping dogs like St Bernards, Newfoundlands and Romanian Shepherds. In some cases, owners simply can’t keep them, but many have been neglected, abused, or left in ‘kill shelters’ and some come from the Chinese meat trade.

Simon said: "Working with the charity gives me a sense of satisfaction, and that I’m giving something back to the community.”

"Last year Saving Saints rescued 147 dogs from around the world and within the UK.

“We have an extensive network abroad. We have several people in Eastern Europe who refer dogs to us directly.

One of the dogs enjoying a walk

“In places like Romania, Poland and Serbia people tend to have large breed dogs and use them to guard their houses and the animals on their farms because there are predators like wolves and lynx.

“If they are no longer wanted, there is no rescue system there so if you don’t want a dog you take it to the local kill shelter.

“Our volunteers will rescue the dogs from the shelter and ask if we can take them and board them and fund the costs of transporting them to the UK.

“Their work is completely voluntary. We have contacts all over the world, across mainland Europe, many from Eastern Europe, Egypt, and China.”

Taking the dogs for a stroll

The charity has eight volunteers in the UK and rescued dogs are first housed in kennels in Skegness where they are assessed before rehoming.

He added: “It is very upsetting when you see the condition some of them are in.

“At the end of the day the thing that motivates you is seeing when new owners come back with a lot of lovely photos showing the dog running round the garden with their children.

“There is the odd one or two that don’t work out. Sometimes people realise it just isn’t for them.”

Simon and Rachel have four Saint Bernards they rescued from Europe and the UK.

The husband and wife duo run the charity on a shoestring budget of £25,000 per year and take nothing out of it whilst also paying for kennel fees and transporting dogs from abroad.

From the Western Alps in Italy and Switzerland, Saint Bernards are known for their large stature and friendly temperament.

Saving Saints are always looking for new fosters. They must be dog experienced and have no children at home under 14.