Following a recent review conducted by the Royal Voluntary Service, it has been decided that, due to a decline in trade, the not-for-profit organisation which sells a range of snacks and toiletries and provides meals for inpatients throughout the day, will be taken over by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Chris Gray, Head of Retail Operations for Royal Voluntary Service said: “Following a recent review of our Chorley and South Ribble Hospital coffee shop, which was experiencing reduced footfall and customer spend following the pandemic, we will be transferring the service over to the Trust. Royal Voluntary Service are sad to see the coffee shop go but of course are glad to see it continue in the hands of the Trust, who are in consultation with staff and volunteers about transferring their roles.

"We would like to thank all our staff and volunteers who have supported the service over the years, and our focus remains on supporting the rest of our retail estate as well as on helping the NHS and vulnerable people in the community.”

In January the Post was informed that the future of the shop which is located at the hospital entrance was under review. Gillian Summerfield, 70, from Chorley, who has been a volunteer for nearly 18 years, said the news was met with shock from staff members. “It's their livelihood. The shop is a vital source for staff, patients and visitors.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust added: "Following a recent review conducted by the Royal Voluntary Service we can confirm that the Trust will be taking over the RVS coffee shop at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and are pleased that we can continue to run this service for our patients and colleagues.

"We have been in consultation with staff and volunteers about transferring their roles and all contracted staff with the Royal Voluntary Service have been reemployed by the Trust to continue working within the outlet, with volunteers being offered roles within the Trust. We would like to thank all those who have supported the coffee shop as a much-needed facility for those accessing our Chorley site."