The Royal Voluntary Service shop is currently under review along with other sites where "there is reduced footfall and customer spend". The shop, which is located at the hospital entrance, sells a range of snacks, toiletries, books, newspapers and cards keeping patients and visitors upbeat, with meals also provided for inpatients throughout the day. Gillian Summerfield, 70, from Chorley, who has been a volunteer for nearly 18 years told the Post she was informed by shop workers that they had been informed two weeks ago that the shop was earmarked for closure by the end of March and that they had then been given their redundancy letters.

She said: "This was appalling. It's their livelihood. The shop is a vital source for staff, patients and visitors and when we told them, they were shocked. RVS Is a charity and not a financial institution and I understand money is everything."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian who helps make food and coffee every Thursday morning for the customers said it gets her out of the house for a purpose and that she would be heartbroken if it closed.

The Royal Voluntary Service shop at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital is currently under review on whether or not it can stay open

"I love it. It is such a nice job just to give something back. I love coming in on a Thursday afternoon with my sister. It's a shock. We have only had new computerised tills fitted. To say they are not making enough money to stay open - it's a charity shop!"

“No decisions have been made yet"

Chris Gray, Head of Retail Operations for Royal Voluntary Service said that no decision had been made as of yet. “We have been pleased to see trading return to many of our cafes and shops, which are predominately based in hospitals, following the pandemic. There are however some sites where there is reduced footfall and customer spend, including our Chorley shop. No decisions have been made yet, we’re therefore in the process of reviewing those services and hope to explore our rental costs with Trusts and Health Boards. We will be keeping our staff and volunteers updated.”

The shop provides food and drink for hospital patients and visitors

While nothing has been confirmed, it is also thought that its sister shop at Preston Hospital which is open from 7.30am to 7pm every day, could also be under review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Teaching Hospitals spokesperson added: “The Trust has not received any formal communications from the Royal Voluntary Service about this and it is important to remember that any decisions relating to the management of the café at Chorley and other hospitals is a matter for them – but we would be very sorry to see them go. Access to food and refreshments is important to patients, relatives and staff across the Chorley site, and if any of our retailers made the decision to move on then we would seek to find alternative solutions.”