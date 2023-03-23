Kyle Caulfield, 29, will be taking part in a Wyatt’s Birthday Walk for Derian House Children's Hospice from Manchester Children’s Hospital to Derian House in Chorley on Thursday, May 11, to also signify his little boy’s last ever journey. The restaurant supervisor at Tutto Halfway House in Clayton-le-Woods lost four-year-old Wyatt in March 2021 who sadly passed away at Derian House Children’s Hospice after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy type 2 – a condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and affects breathing and other organs. The brave little boy fought hard for four years after an initial diagnosis given by doctors after he was born saying he would not live to see this age. After spending all his life in and out of Manchester Children’s Hospital, Wyatt was then transferred to Derian House in March 2021 where doctors gave him a few hours to live but, yet again, proving how much of a fighter he was, he battled for four more days.

Speaking of his son who he described as a “cheeky and happy little boy who defied all odds”, Kyle told the Post: “On the May 11 we should be celebrating Wyatt’s seventh birthday but instead we will be doing a walk in memory of him. The staff at Derian House did everything they could to support us as a family and that is why we will be doing the trek from Manchester back to them. This walk will be done by myself and Wyatt’s uncle and hopefully a few more family member for sections of the journey. We hope to raise as much money as we can so this level of care and support is available for other families in what truly was the hardest time of our lives and help others by doing something positive in Wyatt’s name.”

Kyle Caulfield, 29, from Chorley, (pictured with his late son Wyatt), will be taking part in a Wyatt’s Birthday Walk for Derian House Children's Hospice from Manchester Children’s Hospital to Derian House on May 11, which would have been his son's seventh birthday

Derian House Children’s Hospice, at Chancery Road, provides specialist care and respite to children and young people with life-limiting or life-shortening conditions. It covers South of Cumbria, Lancashire and the North of Manchester. To provide services in 2023 the cost stands at over £6 million.

If you would like to make a donation to Wyatt’s birthday Walk CLICK HERE.

Kyle describes his late son Wyatt (pictured) as a “cheeky and happy little boy who defied all odds"