Nowadays founder of online clothing brand Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths, 31, picks up an array of awards for his creative talent and vision, styles the likes of EastEnders royalty Anita Dobson and is collaborating on a project with English pop singer Samantha Fox, but all of this was a separate world when he was younger – one which would not have been possible had it not been for Chorley’s Help the Homeless who he credits with believing in him years ago when no-one else would. A HIV diagnosis 11 years ago coupled with mixing with the wrong crowd when he was younger, saw him alienate all forms of help offered from family and friends, in favour of a life of crime and destruction which left him homeless and looking for his next fix. The breaking point came when he took his last line of cocaine on top of his mum’s toilet and decided to ask the homeless charity for help.

He said: “I had pushed all of my friends away and was in debt up to my eyeballs, stealing off anyone and everyone to get the next hit. I slept rough for about a week in Astley Park and even in the big industrial bins to keep dry. I was taking drugs. I was stealing from people and the community all to get my next hit. I was selling my phone for cocaine not thinking if there were memories/pictures as a keepsake.”

Chorley fashion designer Ross Griffiths is donating all of his fashion sample stock to Chorley Help the Homeless who provided a support blanket for him when he found himself on the streets

"I had no food, nowhere to go and no drugs to block out the pain”

With all bridges and trust severely burned with his loved ones, Ross hit an even bigger breaking point and turned to help the homeless. He added: “I remember taking my last line of cocaine off the top of my mum’s toilet and realised I couldn’t stay the night as I had even broken trust with my own mum who had her purse clutched closed. I had no food, nowhere to go, no drugs to block out the pain. I knew I didn't want to be this person I had become and so I turned to help the homeless. They offered accommodation, a bag of food, and even let me sit in the back room. This gave me time to find somewhere else whilst still using help the homeless for food, a warm drink and a chat. "Without Chorley Help the Homeless I would not be in the situation I am in today. They gave me the support and mental help and found me a home. They put a roof over my head. It was the first time anyone had confidence in me that I wanted to change my life and so I wanted to raise awareness to what they do and to express my never ending gratitude.”

With all of this behind him but never a stone’s throw from his mind, he now plans to continue taking the fashion industry by storm while branching out into different courses to help others.

Kindhearted Ross has said without the homeless charity helping him he would not be in the position he is in today

Showing his eternal gratitude to one of the volunteers

The clothes donated will go towards helping others who are facing a difficult time and struggling

