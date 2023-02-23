Founder of online clothing brand Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths, 31, was named the winning recipient last Friday at the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of prost8 UK - a prostate cancer charity for men. The awards, which celebrates and collaborates fashion and music, were held at the Connaught rooms Grand Ballroom. Former EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, who will be starring in the new Doctor Who TV series, also attended the prestigious event wearing one of Ross’ specially created designs and also received an ICON award for entertainment and philanthropy.

After receiving his award Ross told the Post big plans were afoot this year for his ever expanding business including working with English pop singer Samantha Fox. He said: “My celebrity client list is growing by the day. We are working with Samantha Fox in August which has been confirmed this week and we are also working with movie stars but I cannot say anymore on this yet.

Founder of online clothing brand Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths, 31, was named the winning recipient last Friday at the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of prost8 UK - a prostate cancer charity for men

"I am delighted to have been credited with the Emerging Designer Award at the This is Icon – London Fashion Week. It just cements the trust we have now secured within the fashion industry. I think it’s time for business premises to house Lancashire’s first award winning celebrity designer fashion and retail house. We already have an incredible team in place to create a full fashion house of creative professionals to assist start-up brands just like I was two years ago. I am already in discussions with another company to merge business', which could potentially bring to life The House of Lavelle.”

While all of this is a far cry from how his life used be as he has previously touched on the fact that he "mixed with the wrong crowd" when he was younger which lead him down a path of crime and also a HIV diagnosis 11 years ago, which made him finally take stock of his life, Ross is also looking into provide training courses in photography, modelling, styling, sewing, tailoring and also specialist makeup, and will be working with Prostate Cancer UK charity this year.

Ross pictured with former EastEnders actress Anita Dobson who wore one of his creations to the awards ceremony

Ross with English pop singer Samantha Fox who he will be collaborating with later in the year