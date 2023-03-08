With successful fruit and veg stall Super Veg already well established at Preston Markets since 2005, traders Yosef Azizi, known to most as Jack and Satara Azizi decided to take on a new challenge in the form of second stall ‘Y & S Sweets and Nuts’ stall within Preston Market Hall. The stall sells a wide variety of world foods from seeds, nuts, dried fruit, pulses and Indian spices, to honeycomb, Halal sweets and kitchen staples such as pasta, passata, cooking oils and much more. Bringing a a home from home taste to many, around 90 per cent of their produce is imported from abroad including sought after goji berries and chai seeds from Afghanistan and authentic Turkish treats such as Baklawa and Turkish delight.

Yosef told the Post: “We opened the new store to help people with the cost of living and we try to offer something different with more variety. We sell a variety of goods, some that are difficult to buy elsewhere. We were already selling some nuts, dried fruits and spices on our original stall Super Veg. These were popular, so we decided to expand and offer even more variety along with other items that were previously not available at Preston Markets.

"The different flavoured cashew nuts have been our most popular item and we were visited by a lady who came all the way from Halifax just for our honeycomb – she had never seen one like it before.”

Satara said: “When customers see the stuff they use in their own country they feel really happy which makes us happy that we can provide them with a home comfort blanket.”

Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, said: "It is thanks to the support of the regular, local customers and people of Preston that this is possible.

"I would like to wish Jack and Satara all the best with this new venture at Preston Markets.”

Pick 'n' Mix style sweets are also on offer

Asked what the secret to their business longevity was, Satara added: ”Me and my husband we work as a team. We are like half of each other and help one another. It’s the best thing.”

Around 90 per cent of their produce is imported from abroad including sought after goji berries and many different spices