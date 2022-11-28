Feeling safe in your home is a basic right that we all deserve, but sometimes, this feeling of safety can begin to feel a little shaky, both in and out of the house. Research, by SunLife, over 50s life insurance providers, analysed UK locations against factors such as burglaries and thefts from persons, prevalence of influenza as well as ambulance response times, to determine where in the UK is the safest place to live for people over 60. When ranked against all factors, Chorley came in first. Although not scoring top for any individual category, the town was shown to have low burglary and thefts from persons rates, and a fairly decent ambulance response time. Wigan had the second-lowest theft rate in the UK. It fell below Chorley and Wokingham on the list due to its higher flu mortality rate.

No stranger to coming out on top, Chorley’s market loos make it a clean sweep every year at an awards ceremony operated by Chorley Council. The town has won Loo of the Year - National Category Award (Markets Category) as well as an Overall Grade Platinum Award for the past seven years. The toilets are located near to the Cleveland Street entrance to the covered market.

Here is the top 20 safest towns in the UK for anyone over 60 thinking of investing in a retirement home:

Chorley.

Wokingham.

Wigan.

Tamworth.

Guildford.

Lichfield.

Rochdale.

Stockport.

Oldham.

Stafford.

Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Chester.

Bury.

Caerphilly.

Horsham.

Selby.

Woking.

Eastleigh.

Salford.

York.

The experts also issued tips on how to stay safe over 60 as winter hits including booking flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines which are free for people over 50. Always lock your door and windows as, according to the ONS, domestic burglary is 1.14 times more likely in winter than summer, so it’s important to be vigilant when at home, particularly if you live alone. Invest in a doorbell camera and always ask for ID when a ‘professional’ calls.