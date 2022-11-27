Albany Academy has launched a public consultation into a proposal to provide a maximum of 15 places each year for 11-year-olds leaving Chorley New Road Primary Academy in Horwich. The two schools are the sole members of the Albany Learning Trust.

The suggested change to the secondary school's admissions policy follows the introduction of an “all-through” curriculum across both establishments in 2020, meaning that pupils are taught using the same techniques, designed to develop “a child’s personal effectiveness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Albany's consultation document, the benefits of the admissions overhaul would be two-fold - with pupils admitted from Chorley New Road Primary enjoying a continuity in their learning and Albany pupils coming from other primary schools more quickly acquiring the same “high-performance learning behaviours” by being taught alongside children who are already steeped in them.

Albany Academy wants to change its admissions criteria (image: Google)

However, the move – intended for 2024 – has been condemned by a councillor who says that it would mean “local Chorley kids being denied an education in the area in which they live”.

“Chorley is lucky in that all its high schools are really good schools and most of them are academies - and you can't take anything away from them. But they are there for a reason - and that is to provide local education for local children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously what they’re trying to do is start with a blank sheet of paper and model these kids through junior school - and then take the elite and offer them places at the secondary school.

“It’s just wrong - it’s not about the kids, it’s about the business model. That was always the concern that most people had with regards to academisation - that they’d take on a life of their own and a different raison d’etre, not the one that should be at the core of their activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Mayland, Albany Academy's headteacher, says that the school's place at the heart of the Chorley community will not change under the proposals

“I think it’s important that we get to understand what their motive is, because I cannot see how it benefits the people that they are here to serve,” said County Cllr Holgate, who added that he was minded to seek an urgent meeting with the Bolton Road school’s governing body over the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the plans, attendance at Chorley New Road Primary - for at least three consecutive years - would be inserted as the fourth-highest priority in a list of criteria used to determine who gets a place at The Albany in the event that it receives more applications than it has capacity.

That would give up to 15 such children greater weight than several other categories of applicant - namely, those children living within the Albany’s geographical priority area who would have older siblings attending the school when the younger child would start; all other children living within the school’s geographical priority area; and children living outside the school’s geographical priority area with older siblings who would still be at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albany is regularly four times oversubscribed, with 600 families wanting a place for their child when only 150 are available.

County Cllr Steve Holgate is not impressed by the planned admissions overhaul

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the school’s headteacher told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he did not believe that the proposed change would be “to the exclusion of any local children” - in particular those with siblings at the school who live in the area and who would have a lower priority ranking if the plans are approved.

“Historically, all siblings in our geographical priority area have been offered places - and even many children [in the area] who aren't siblings,” explained Peter Mayland, who is also the chief executive officer of the Albany Learning Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So with a proposed maximum of 15 places being allocated [for Chorley New Road Primary pupils], then based on past history, siblings would not be excluded.

“[The proposal] is not to take the whole cohort [from the primary school], because there are 45 children in each year group. It’s to offer some places to children who attend there and whose families may feel they would benefit from that all-through approach - not to take, or create, any elite."

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there were more applicants from Chorley New Road Primary than the 15 places on offer for its pupils, priority would be determined by factoring in the distance they lived from The Albany.

Mr. Mayland stressed that Albany Academy was - and would remain - “very much a school at the heart of the community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do want to support places in Chorley and we’ve worked very closely with Lancashire County Council over the last six years to try and support the growth in pupil numbers at the primary phase.

“We have taken more children into the school and offered more places - the school has grown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the current admission arrangements, all children with additional needs and whose education, health and care plan names Albany Academy are admitted before any other places are allocated.

That position would remain unchanged by the plans, as would the top three criteria in the priority list - namely, all current and previously looked after children; children whom the governors accept - based on the written opinion of experts - have “exceptional medical or social needs that can be met only by The Albany; and children of staff at the school who have been employed for at least two years or who were recruited to a post for which there is a skill shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lowest priority of all is given to children living outside The Albany’s geographical priority area.

If the proposal is agreed, that area would be changed so as to exclude the Bolton areas of Horwich, Blackrod and Haigh - from where applications have been declining in recent years. However, children from those areas would remain eligible for places if they attended Chorley New Road Primary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation over the changes is open until 17th January and views can be submitted via a form on the school’s website - albanyacademy.co.uk/consultation.