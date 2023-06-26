News you can trust since 1886
Through the Mormon temple keyhole: A look back over the past 25 years at the strict Chorley boot camp

A Mormon temple in Chorley which featured on a BBC documentary has reached its 25th anniversary milestone.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

TV cameras were allowed into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and training centre at Temple Way, in February for The Mormons Are Coming BBC documentary which gave a rare insight into the thousands of young Mormons who go on missions to try to recruit others into the religion every year. The Church, which has more than 16 million members and has the largest full-time missionary force in the world, believes in Jesus but is separate from other Christian groups.

Along with general Mormon rules based on religious scriptures like a ban on premarital sex and drinking tea and coffee, missionaries aren't allowed to stay out late or watch TV or movies. Typical Gen Z pastimes like gaming and TikTok are also forbidden.

The Post takes a look back at pictures over the years.

19-year-old Rebekah Cooper, who is a missionary, featured in BBC documentary: the Mormons Are Coming, which aired in February and gave a rare insight into Mormon life

1. Chorley’s Mormon Temple and training camp through the years

19-year-old Rebekah Cooper, who is a missionary, featured in BBC documentary: the Mormons Are Coming, which aired in February and gave a rare insight into Mormon life Photo: UGC

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and training centre in Chorley

2. Chorley’s Mormon Temple and training camp through the years

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and training centre in Chorley Photo: UGC

In October 2021 a giant crane and cherry picker arrived to replace the statue of the angel Moroni which has stood on top of the 48m (159 ft) spire since the opening of the Preston England Temple in 1998

3. Chorley’s Mormon Temple and training camp through the years

In October 2021 a giant crane and cherry picker arrived to replace the statue of the angel Moroni which has stood on top of the 48m (159 ft) spire since the opening of the Preston England Temple in 1998 Photo: UGC

The gold-leaf statue of the angel Moroni - which sits atop the Mormon temple in Chorley - was damaged in a lightning strike in 2021. Pic: Preston England Temple

4. Chorley’s Mormon Temple and training camp through the years

The gold-leaf statue of the angel Moroni - which sits atop the Mormon temple in Chorley - was damaged in a lightning strike in 2021. Pic: Preston England Temple Photo: UGC

