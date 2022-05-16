A Chorley business woman has been nominated for the second year in a row for Entrepreneur of Excellence at the UK's largest National Diversity Awards.

Gill Springgay, 53, who runs Makeover Girl - Reinvent Yourself - an Image Consultancy specialising in Transgender Image and Style, is hoping it's a case of second time lucky.

"This is really amazing. I am completely overwhelmed.

Chorley business owner Gill Springgay has recently been nominated for Entrepreneur of Excellence at the National Diversity Awards 2022, with the Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate

"I reached the final at last year's awards and received a certificate of achievement. This was an achievement in itself but my clients have nominated me again."

Having established her business in 2009 from the comfort of her own living room, Gill's business continues to make a dent in the beauty for everyone barriers and she has now set up shop on the High Street at The Studio, Newlands, Eccleston.

Explaining how it all came to fruition, she added: "I didn't really know anything about the Trans community until I done a makeover for a friend of mine and he looked fantastic.

"I then decided this was going to be my niche.

Owner of Reinvent Yourself Makeover Girl Gill Springgay who has been nominated for Entrepreneur of Excellence at the National Diversity Awards

"This is one of the first businesses on the high street to cater for the Transgender community and I am proud of what I have achieved.

"I am a Trans advocate. I want to break down social barriers and myths about Trans people. When they saying to me that I am changing their lives by helping them it is amazing."

"I have always done hair and make up and decided to gain the necessary qualifications to get the business up and running as when I googled what was on offer for the Trans community I found nothing.

"Whether you need help to find the right look for you, support with your transition or just want to look your best for that special occasion Makeover Girl has something to offer you.

Gill Springgay with the Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate

"I offer many services and bespoke packages including make-up tutorials, body shape & style analysis, colour analysis, personal shopping & confidence building."

She added: "I also offer a complete hairdressing service for both natural hair as well as a wig consultation with a fitting service in my studio."

"I am not going to stop until I win.

“I am doing it for Transgender women and to win would be a victory for them.”

Chorley business owner Gill Springgay has been nominated for Entrepreneur of Excellence at the National Diversity Awards 2022

"The Transgender community is often misrepresented and having a shop in the centre of the high street makes it visible."

Gill will also be starting gender counselling soon.

For more information visit her website HERE.

Charities, role models and community heroes will be honoured at the 2022 ceremony showcasing their outstanding devotion to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion; thus embracing the excellence of all our citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture. The concept for the National Diversity Awards arose when The Diversity Group identiﬁed an urgent need for more positive role models to be actively promoted, with the aim to empower and inspire the wide breadth of diverse communities across the UK.

Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will play host to this year’s awards on Friday, September 16.

Nominations are now open and close this Friday.