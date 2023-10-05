CCTV footage shows Friargate’s progression over past month as work nears completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friargate North in Preston city centre has been closed for over two years, alongside Ringway, as part of Lancashire County Council's plans to transform both roads into a modern space that will rival other modern cities.

The project, funded by the Transforming Cities Fund, aims to boost connectivity by bus, rail and active travel in the city centre, with the pedestrianised space on Friargate hoping to encourage people moving between the university and the Harris Quarter to visit local businesses, thereby regenerating the area and joining up both sides of the city.

In September, Preston City Council announced all was set for “an autumn completion” as paving began being laid on Friargate and finishing touches were underway.

CCTV footage captured by Bianco 24/7 shows Friargate’s progression over past month. Credit: Biancop on TikTok

Now newly released CCTV footage captured by one Friargate business, takeaway Bianco 24/7 between September 24 and October 4 shows this progress being made in real time.

In particualar this stretch of time, shown in the video above, sees the pavement right in front of Bianco 24/7 getting relaid.

As the takeaway hopes to be open to walk ins 24/7, its manager, Mohamed, told the Post he hopes the new inviting entrance will encourage this constant footfall.

Mohamed said: “We’d like to thank Preston City Council for the new road, it looks so much better. We want to keep our door open 24 hours a day for customers so we are looking forward to the new road. W’d also like to thank the hardworking men who have been working around the clock to finish the job, I can bear witness to how hard they have worked.”

The Friargate North and Ringway project is one of the first schemes in Preston paid for by the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, and has caused significant travel disruptions for over two years.

When news of the Friargate project’s near completion was made public in September, other businesses on the road also expressed their relief.

Bernice Newton, who runs Town House Coffee and Brew Bar, said: “We are still sat fingers crossed that it will be completed mid October because we’ve missed out what could’ve been an amazing summer trade and maybe we can catch the back end of the Christmas trade.”