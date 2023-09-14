Friargate Roadworks update as Preston City Council tease end of long running road closure
Two years have passed since Lancashire County Council initially unveiled its plans to revamp Preston city centre with the aim to ‘boost connectivity by bus, rail and active travel such as cycling and walking through the city’.
The Friargate North and Ringway project is one of the first schemes in Preston paid for by Government money from the Transforming Cities Fund.
Improvement works on the road have caused significant disruptions for an extended duration, resulting in traffic diversions and the occupation of public space by construction vehicles and barriers.
Business owners along the street have expressed their concerns regarding the prolonged project and have called for improved assistance and communication.
Fortunately, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel as the project nears its completion Preston City Council has said in a recent announcement.
Posting on social media, Preston City Council said: ‘Friargate Development Update! Good progress is being made on Friargate and it’s starting to look completely different as the paving is laid ready for an autumn completion.
‘Contractors have been busy finishing off the road between Ringway and Heatley St, installing new drainage and the finishing details to the Peace Gardens area.’