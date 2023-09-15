Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two years have passed since Lancashire County Council initially unveiled its plans to revamp Preston city centre with the aim to ‘boost connectivity by bus, rail and active travel such as cycling and walking through the city’.

Lancashire Post spoke to businesses affected by the area as they react to the news that the end of the long running road closure could be near.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Hull has owned the House of Hair for 28 years, he said: “Now we can see what’s going down. Every day one bricks less to go down. Now we can see progression when before we couldn’t. We didn’t know where we were, when it was going to reopen, nobody had a clue. Because they said next year to start with, but it should’ve been done by the beginning of this year. If it’s all up and done by Christmas I’ll be a very happy man.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernice Newton runs Town House Coffee and Brew Bar, she is relieved the roadworks will be coming to an end after her business has seen a huge lack in footfall over the past two years, Bernice explained how the summer just gone was the worst she’s ever had in terms of lack of custom.

Bernice Newton runs Town House Coffee and Brew Bar, she is relieved the roadworks will be coming to an end after her business has seen a huge lack in footfall over the past two years, Bernice explained how the summer just gone was the worst she’s ever had in terms of lack of custom.

Bernice said: “We are still sat fingers crossed that it will be completed mid October because we’ve missed out what could’ve been an amazing summer trade and maybe we can catch the back end of Christmas trade.

"I really hope it will bring people back to see how the areas been regenerated, in September we have a lot of students starting University so it would be lovely to see all the students returning, the street was fine prior to the redevelopment but I do feel it will be a lot easier to navigate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friargate North and Ringway project is one of the first schemes in Preston paid for by Government money from the Transforming Cities Fund.