Aimee Kelly’s beloved British Shorthair, Hank, was fatally injured when he was attacked in the driveway of her home in Westland Place on Tuesday night (June 14).

At around 8.30pm, an off-lead Greyhound-cross breed came bounding out of Worden Brook woods near her home and pounced on Hank.

It mauled the five-year-old cat before returning to its owner in the woods. Aimee said the dog’s owner has since apologised for what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-year-old British Shorthair Hank died from his injuries after he was attacked by an off-lead dog in Buckshaw Village on Tuesday, June 14

Hank suffered a number of wounds and was rushed to the emergency vets for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries.

Aimee, devastated by Hank’s death, said she believes “all dogs should be kept on leads at all times” to prevent such attacks.

She told the Post: “Our beautiful boy Hank was taken from us because of an irresponsible dog owner. So I’m now urging people to please keep your dogs on a lead.

“The owner has now come forward to apologise and has reassured us that it will no longer be off the lead.

Vets operated on Hank in a bid to save his life, but he sadly died shortly after surgery

"They say it has not done anything like this before, so I think it’s important to note that all dogs should be kept on leads at all times, as you never know when they could do something like this.

"This dog even lives with a cat, so there is no logic to it attacking Hank, but it did. Now we have lost our beautiful boy.”

Vets operated on Hank in a bid to save his life, but he sadly died later that night.

"Initially, they said he was lucky as no major arteries were hit, just puncture wounds and some muscle damage to his leg,” said Aimee.

"They operated on him and he came round OK, but then he passed away a few hours later.

"We think it was the trauma that killed him.”

Hank has a sister from the same litter, called Ghost. “She is lost without him,” said Aimee.

"We are animal lovers and this isn’t about dogs being bad,” she added..

"We’re just asking for owners to be responsible and keep their dogs on a lead. There is clear signage in the area where the dog was being walked which states dogs should be kept on a lead, but unfortunately the owner ignored it.

"But you never know how dogs will react to a situation. So my message to people is this – Please, please, please keep your dogs on the lead.”