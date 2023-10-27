News you can trust since 1886
Bowker’s Ben Breakfast rounds off six weeks of fundraising challenges

Bowker BMW and MINI in Preston has marked the end of a six-week fundraising period with a Ben's Big Breakfast celebration.
By Richard GlynnContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
The breakfast event brought together employees to share breakfast, engage in conversations, and raise funds for Ben. Ben is an automotive industry charity offering various support services focusing on mental health, physical health, and overall well-being.

Its programs extend a helping hand during crises and provide care for individuals in later life, illustrating a holistic approach to support that goes beyond the automotive sphere.

Over the last six weeks, the Lancashire-based motor group took part in several fundraising activities, including the Benathlon Challenge throughout September. Bowker staff engaged in daily physical activities for 30 minutes or more, collectively raising over £500.

Bowker's Ben Breakfast event brought together employees to share breakfast, engage in conversations, and raise funds for Ben.
The Ben Big Breakfast blended culinary creativity with Bowker staff’s community spirit. The Bowker management team prepared breakfast sandwiches in exchange for charity donations.

Aimee Keane, HR Manager at Bowker Motor Group, said: "We’ve all enjoyed taking part in Ben’s fundraising initiatives in recent weeks. It not only promoted physical health among our team but also meant we could show support for the broader automotive family. The breakfast was a great way to celebrate our efforts. Ben does a wonderful job highlighting the importance of both physical and mental well-being. It was great to join others in the UK automotive industry to make a difference."

The funds the automotive industry raised over the six weeks will enable Ben to continue its work. Bowker's engagement in these fundraising activities reflects a commitment within the automotive industry to come together in times of need, fostering a supportive and resilient community.

