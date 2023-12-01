A real estate management team currently redeveloping landmark site Botany Bay Business Park has thrown their construction hat into the ring once again for a logistics site in Chorley.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) is consulting with the community on plans for a proposed new strategic logistics hub at Junction 3 of the M65 to meet demand for new commercial and employment space within Chorley borough.

The developer has launched the public consultation over plans which could deliver up to 1,200 FTE jobs, as well as around 585 construction jobs during the build, with over 400 further indirect jobs linked to the construction. Up to £3.4m per annum could be generated in business rates to help fund local priorities.

The new logistics hub, which is intended to provide a high-quality headquarters facility for occupiers, would comprise of two commercial units totalling 1.1m sq ft and would be accessed by a new road built alongside the motorway and linked to the A674 via a new traffic signal-controlled junction with crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

An artist's impression of Stanworth Land

The proposals will be supported by a Travel Plan to encourage sustainable transport and will include cycle spaces across the two commercial units, alongside car parking including electric vehicle charging bays, and bus services. New internal paths would be linked to external pedestrian and cycle routes to further encourage non-car travel. A programme of substantial landscaping including tree and hedgerow planting is also being developed as part of the planning application.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, commented: “Stanworth Land has the potential to be a key source of high-quality employment for Chorley and the surrounding areas, delivering up to 1,200 jobs. The kinds of companies likely to be looking to locate here

will be large and well-known companies able to offer skills development, training, apprenticeships, and career progression for local people."

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, said: “Stanworth Land has the potential to be a key source of high-quality employment for Chorley and the surrounding areas, delivering up to 1,200 jobs

The company is looking to work with local stakeholders to draw up a social value strategy for the proposed development, to ensure a range of social and economic benefits can be realised within Chorley borough and neighbouring Blackburn. With social value at the heart of FIREM schemes, the developer is keen to work with local schools and colleges to offer apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.

Based in the heart of Chorley, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has over four decades of industry experience in commercial asset and property management.

FIREM is currently redeveloping its landmark Lancashire site, Botany Bay Business Park. The 36-acre development will provide over 925,000 sq ft of industrial and office space with construction currently underway. Phase one, comprising over 403,000 sq ft of commercial space, is set to complete by the end of this year.