These are the highest achieving secondary schools in Lancashire according to Sunday Times guide for parents 2023
The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. The guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.”
Below, we have picked out all of the secondary schools in Lancashire that feature on this year’s guide.