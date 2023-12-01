Several Lancashire secondary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.

The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. The guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.”

Below, we have picked out all of the secondary schools in Lancashire that feature on this year’s guide.

1 . WLEP-01-12-23-SCHOOLS-NW.jpg Several Lancashire secondary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Girls' Grammar School Based on Regent Street, Lancaster, the secondary school ranked 7th regionally and 85th nationally in the guide for top state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the north west Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . AKS Lytham Based on Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, this secondary school ranked 8th regionally and 178th nationally for the top independent schools in the north west Photo: Google Photo Sales