The new £100m Botany Bay Business Park has begun its search for tenants with dozens of commerical and industrial units now on the market.

The development is rapidly taking shape with building work well under way at the site next to the M61 in Chorley and new pictures (below) show how it will look when completed.

A total of 405,386 sq ft of business space is being constructed around the historic Botany Bay mill, next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, and the new units will be available to let in 2024.

Developers FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has listed the units for lease on Right Move and interested businesses are being asked to contact Rock Real Estate Ltd for further details.

In addition to business and industry, the site will also have a number of retail and food establishments, with a national coffee shop chain and a famous fast-food franchise among the big names rumoured to be interested in the site.

You can find the propety listing on Right Move here.

Botany Bay Business Park The new industrial, business and retail units being built at Botany Bay, Chorley are now for lease on Right Move.

Botany Bay Business Park A number of familiar names are expected to take up residence on the business park, including coffee shops and fast-food franchises.

Botany Bay Business Park The units are described as 'state-of-the-art' and there will be an option to combine units.

Botany Bay Business Park The units are customisable and combinable and can be tailored to the specific needs of each businesses.