The resort's exciting new attraction will open to the public on Friday 15 March 2024.

Showtown Blackpool will celebrate the seaside, circus, magic, dance shows and the world-famous Illuminations, as well as some of the people who have helped make the town famous.

Showtown Museum gets ready to open

It’s set to attract more than 200,000 visitors each year with six interactive, fun and family-friendly galleries.

What things can I see in Showtown Museum?

Visitors will have a chance to get up close and personal with the entertainers who helped put Blackpool on the map, including the comedians, dancers, acrobats and characters who helped turn the resort into the home of show business.

How much are tickets to Showtown Museum?

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £11.50 for children and with all tickets being valid for a whole year, visitors can return as often as they like to take advantage of the museum’s many seasonal exhibitions.

Blackpool residents who pay council tax to Blackpool Council will also be able to get their hands on a free ticket, providing access to the museum’s exhibitions and events, as well as family-friendly facilities.

Discounted tickets are also available for students, and seniors and carers can go free.

An interactive museum of fun

Chief Executive, Liz Moss said: “Showtown promises to be a fun experience for all the family and there is something for all ages to explore and enjoy, with lots of things which will surprise and delight people who don’t know much about Blackpool, as well as those who think they do!

“The team have created an incredible, interactive celebration of Blackpool and the fun and entertainment that made it famous. We’re sure that it will delight all visitors by offering a truly unique attraction to explore this Easter half term.”

See Showtown in our Blackpool documentary

In a special 24 minute documentary, reporter Lucinda Herbert explores some of the brand new attractions opening in 2024 - including Showtown Museum. Lucinda visits the Showtown site for a preview of what's going to be in the new museum dedicated to Blackpool showbiz and heritage. You can view the documentary free of charge at this link.

How can I get tickets to Showtown Museum?