Family launch appeal to find missing Fleetwood girl, 13, who has links to Blackpool and Preston
A family has launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing 13-year-old girl from Fleetwood.
Maisie Louise Boyle was reported missing after she was last seen on Mowbray Road in Fleetwood at around 1pm on Thursday.
It is believed she was later seen at an address in Blackpool at approximately 4pm before travelling to Preston.
Maisie's family have contacted Lancashire Police but they have launched their own appeal to help find her.
The 13-year-old wears glasses and is described as around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long dark-coloured hair and "distinctive" drawn on eyebrows.
Maisie usually wears puffer jackets, leggings and black and white Nike trainers.
Her family say they are concerned for her welfare as she has been referred to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services).
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20240307-1441.
Maise's auntie Louise can also be contacted on 07840 385 615.