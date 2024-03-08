Meet 51 beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2024

It’s been a busy couple of months at Royal Preston Hospital for newborn babies wanting to say hello to the world.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 14:20 GMT

Here are 51 wonderful pictures of some of the first babies born so far this year Royal Preston Hospital.

Arthur Greg Hough, born February 22 at 1.56am weighing 7lbs 8oz

George Hinchliffe, born on February 26 at 2.05am, weighing 6lbs 13oz, to Darren and Amy Hinchliffe

Isabella Lake, born on February 23 at 11.22am, weighing 7lbs 8oz to parents Adam and Joanna

Freya Atkinson, born on February 25 at 7.27am, weighing 6lbs 6oz to parents Chantel Smith and Richard Atkinson

