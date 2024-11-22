Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing saw no surprises but the wrong outcome...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Week is done and dusted and it didn’t disappoint, let’s hope that high energy continues this week.

Blackpool Week was as theatrical and glittery as it was built up to be: every couple - even the now eliminated Wynne Evans and Katya Jones- put on a great show, with the back-up dancers and fantastic staging making each performance a true spectacle.

Although Wynne and Katy’s performance was very fun and very Blackpool, I wasn’t surprised to see them leave (I had predicted so last week) but at least they went out on a high!

That they were the deserving exit-eers I’m not so sure however, this far into the competition, the gulf between Pete Wick’s dancing skills and the other celebrities becomes more and more apparent- especially when highlighted so much by those skin tight pink trousers.

Not only are Pete’s skills below par, I even received a press release this week from Buzz Bingo featuring comments from body language expert Judi James who says it doesn’t look like he wants to be there anymore.

Celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon was not surprised Wynee Evans bowed out in Blackpool but thought it should have really been Pete's turn.

Of her damning observations, two of Judi’s comments rang particularly true to me.

The first being: "The flatter Pete gets, and this week we saw him sitting on the training room floor looking and sounding unengaged, the more Jowita uses overkill rituals to try to squeeze one more week on the show out of him.”

And the second: "When one judge told Pete he was still trying to figure out what was happening in their dance Pete’s instant reply was ‘You and me both’, a comment that could sound disloyal in Strictly terms, where gush is the norm.”

If Pete has lost any of the huge number of fans voting for him and finds himself in the dance off this week, there is no question he’ll be out but if his fans really do see him through, there’s also no question it’ll be Montell Douglas’s time to go instead.

I enjoy watching Montell and Johannes Radebe dance but they are the only couple left- other than JB Gill & Amy Dowden (now Lauren Oakley instead) that have featured in the bottom two already and think JB has both the better skills and the bigger fanbase to see him through one more week.

But whoever goes out at this point in the competition however should really be so proud of themselves for getting this far.

This week the first trio of confirmed celebrities for the Strictly Live Tour was also announced - Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward and Montell - and surely all of those left now in the competition will be joining them in the line-up.

At least then whoever exits this week will have the new tour to look forward to and of course, at least they reached the best bit of the whole competition- a visit to our lovely Blackpool!