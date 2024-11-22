Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire TV star Coleen Nolan has shared some big family news this week.

Blackpool born singer and TV presenter Coleen Nolan announced some big news on Loose Women yesterday.

The 59-year-old mum of three was joined on the popular ITV daytime show by Kaye Adams, Sue Cleaver and Mariella Frostrup.

At one point in the episode, lead pannelist Kaye turned to Coleen in an excited voice and said: “Tell us about your little announcement.”

Coleen then said: “I’ve got some good news to announce so my baby boy Jake and his gorgeous fiance Georgia had a baby boy.”

Coleen Nolan (pictured backstage of Loose Women) has welcomed a new family member. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

After the audience and pannelists all cheered, Coleen continued: “So I’ve got a little grandson now. I’ve not even seen him yet apart from pictures and videos.

“He was five pounds seven, he was tiny.”

When Kaye asked her how it feels, Coleen answered: “Really surreal. I’m so emotional and just a bit surreal as in you know when one of your kids has a baby, like Jake to me is still my baby and there he is now, a dad. And the fact that he was so emotional and he already is like ‘mum I’m so, so so obsessed with him, I’’m so in love with him’.”

The former Nolans singer, who already has a granddaughter thanks to her eldest son Shane Jr, continued: “I think what they’re going to do [Jake and Goergia] is they’re having this, she’s only just got home with him - not with Jake, with the baby- and they just want to have this week quitely getting to know him as a couple and then, they have no excuses, I’m gonna ham them.

“But yeah and they get married next July so it’s all happening now - he’ll be about seven months.”

32-year-old Jake is Coleen’s second son with her ex-husband Shane Richie, the eldest son Shane Jr being 35.

She also has 23-year-old daughter Ciara with her second husband, musician Ray Fensome, who she was married to between 2007 and 2018.

Maybe it was the news of her latest grandson’s arrival which had Coleen feeling all Christmassy this week.

On Tuesday, the Blackpool born star posted on both her X and Instagram about getting in the Christmas spirit and even admitted to having her tree up already.

Coleen’s grandson is also the second new addition to her family this month, as earlier in November she shared her excitement at rescuing a new dog called Booster.

That means that as well as her three kids, Coleen now has two granchilldren and 29 pets!