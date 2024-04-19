Blackburn confectioner competes for spot on Aldi’s shelves in Channel 4 series
Yasir Patel from Blackburn will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ on Tuesday April 23 at 8pm.
Yasir’s confectionery start-up business, Cluster Club, produces nutritional, on-the-go, ‘cluster’ snacks.
The entrepreneur was picked from hundreds competing for a life-changing contract to stock their products in Aldi stores nationwide.
Yasir said: “My mum used to make chocolate clusters for special occasions, parties, weddings and gifts.
“I've always envisioned having a family run business and my children one day taking over.
“Having a young family and running a business on the side does get tough but I'm willing to put the work in.”
The show is presented by Anita Rani of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of BBC 1’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less.
During the six-part series, suppliers will compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.
Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.
The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie.
The three judges then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Offering shoppers an affordable indulgence is a big focus for Aldi. We’re looking for fun flavours and twists on classics, so innovation is key.”
The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers.
Last year, Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers and growers, and they provide more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.
The supermarket has also introduced a ‘Best of British’ section to its website, which includes a wide selection of groceries from meat to dairy products and everyday essentials, in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses.
To find out if Yasir’s chocolate clusters made it onto Aldi’s shelves, watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 23.
The series will air every Tuesday at 8pm until May 7.
