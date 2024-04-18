Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 20th birthday, the team of seven behind this success story were thrilled to receive a’ gift’ in the form of being shortlisted in the small business category in the Burnley Business Awards 2024.

The anniversary was celebrated with an event at Burnley Youth Theatre, which is where the organisation is based, with over 100 guests, including young people and partner organisations past and present. There was a spoken word artist, caricature artists, photo booth and afternoon tea with a difference provided by Burnley Leisure and Hospitality Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youth organisation The Participation Works NW has celebrated its 20th birthday with nomination in Burnley Business Awards 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small, not for profit youth and community organisation was established in March, 2004, and employs seven people who do everything, from HR, accounts and wages to grant funding applications and delivering projects. Director and Project Manager Lynne Blackburn said: “We support young people in Burnley by delivering creative projects, such as health and well being, relationships, aspirations and transition to high school.

“In addition we have a youth and community van which was launched in November. We have a stall in Burnley Market Hall where we offer support and guidance to any young people.”

Lynne believes that giving young people a voice is the key to the success of the organisation which has a well established youth panel who support with designing projects and input into the management board, enabling them to develop their skills.

Lynne added: “Whilst we have had a ball over the past 20 years, we have also had a massive positive impact on the young people in our town. It hasn’t all been plain sailing, with lots of challenges and barriers along the way but we have managed to weather the storm, and we are still here to tell the tale.”

Youth organisation The Participation Works NW has celebrated its 20th birthday with nomination in Burnley Business Awards 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those challenges was the loss of the Youth Space Bus in 2023 due to lack of funding. Undoubtedly a blow for the team, they still continue to support hundreds of young people every year. Lynne said: “Grant funding is always a challenge and we are reliant on funding for sustainability, however our longevity speaks for itself. Money gets tighter by the year but by securing sponsorship from individuals and from businesses is an area we have never explored and we see it as a ‘win win’ for our own and future businesses’ growth.

“But more than that the opportunity to make a difference in a young person’s life is something that almost cannot be measured. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved and the impact we have had on so many lives. We are looking forward to an exciting future and working on new projects. Here’s to the the next 20 years.”