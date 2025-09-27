Beloved Victoria Wood tribute show heads to Lancashire next month

A musical celebrating the life of the iconic late comedian Victoria Wood is heading to Lancashire next month.

Nostalgic musical comedy Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood returns for an autumn tour, having sold out stages across the country for the last five years.

What can we expect from ther show?

This highly beloved tribute show brings to life the late national treasure Victoria Wood in a heartfelt homage to her brilliant humour and remarkable legacy.

Looking For Me Friend invites devoted fans to relive Wood’s comedic and musical genius while showcasing her mastery to those who aren’t so familiar.

Warming audiences’ hearts is writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek (All Together Now, BBC One) who intertwines his own 1980s childhood memories with the hysterical journey of Wood’s work and the touching impact she left on fans and friends.

He is joined by the talented Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aïda; Julie, Madly, Deeply; Jess Robinson) on piano who helps bring to life Wood’s beloved tunes including the iconic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It) and the classic It Would Never Have Worked.

Promising audiences a brilliant evening full of laughter and warmth, Looking For Me Friend is directed by Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush; Fascinating Aïda; Julie, Madly, Deeply) and impressively captures the lightness and darkness of Wood’s body of work.

British comedian Victoria Wood attends the British Comedy Awards in London on December 16, 2011. | AFP via Getty Images

After five fantastic years on tour, celebrating the brilliance of Wood with audiences across the country, Looking For Me Friend are marking this as their penultimate tour.

Next year, 2026, will see the 10th anniversary of the devastating loss of Victoria Wood and in line with this, Looking For Me Friend will be closing the curtains for the final time with a special Spring tour.

When is it coming to Lanacashire?

Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood heads to The Grand Theatre in Blackpool between October 24 and October 25.

What has been said about the show

Writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek said: “During more than 5 years touring Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, I have had the honour of meeting her siblings, school-chums and famous work colleagues as well as countless Traycloths like Michael and I, keen to spend time remembering our missing ‘friend’. With the 10th anniversary of the loss of one of the UK’s most celebrated comics approaching in Spring 2026, Looking For Me Friend is planning a last hurrah. This will be an extra special tour, after which I will finally hang up the beret and finish the crossword in the Woman’s Weekly (for now!). Until then, there’s many more Woodies out there to celebrate with, and we can’t wait to meet them!”

Previous praise for Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood:

“An affectionate tribute to the great Victoria Wood that matches her warmth and talent and brings personal reflections” - Everything Theatre ★★★★★

“Paulus was able to take his audience from roars of laughter to silence and the wiping of a tear as we are enchanted by his delivery” - LondonTheatre1 ★★★★★

“The songs suit a cabaret setting and the performers’ assurance and amiability bring out their poignancy and heart as well as the carefully observed absurdities and gleefully tongue-twisting lyrics” - The Scotsman★★★★

“Vic would have loved this” - Sue Devaney (dinnerladies)

Where else is the show going

Performance Dates

