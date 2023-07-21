Barbie: Preston named as the second most Barbie-obsessed city in the UK
In anticipation of the Barbie movie being released today (July 21), a study was commissioned by Damson Madder to identify the top 10 UK cities most obsessed with the iconic fashion doll brand – and Preston came second.
The study, which analysed Google search data, showed that in Preston, there were 834.59 searches for Barvie per 100,000 residents.
This was only beaten by Norwich which had 1081.62 searches per 100,000 residents.
In third place was Bath with 653.77 searches per 100,000 residents.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tunbridge Wells shows the least interest in Barbie, with a search volume of approximately 22.48 per 100,000 residents. Also featuring on the list of cities showing the least enthusiasm are Lichfield, Chichester, Canterbury, St Albans and Winchester.
A spokesman for Damson Madder said: “These findings offer a unique insight into regional variations in Barbie's popularity across the UK, highlighting the brand's enduring appeal in some areas while others show less enthusiasm.”