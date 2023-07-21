In anticipation of the Barbie movie being released today (July 21), a study was commissioned by Damson Madder to identify the top 10 UK cities most obsessed with the iconic fashion doll brand – and Preston came second.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the Barbie European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The study, which analysed Google search data, showed that in Preston, there were 834.59 searches for Barvie per 100,000 residents.

This was only beaten by Norwich which had 1081.62 searches per 100,000 residents.

In third place was Bath with 653.77 searches per 100,000 residents.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tunbridge Wells shows the least interest in Barbie, with a search volume of approximately 22.48 per 100,000 residents. Also featuring on the list of cities showing the least enthusiasm are Lichfield, Chichester, Canterbury, St Albans and Winchester.

