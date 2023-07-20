"It was brilliant, we loved it", said Clare Rawling from Blackpool.

Clare, 42, reignited her childhood love for Barbie during lockdown, and in the past two-and-a-half years has amassed hundreds of dolls and accessories.

Clare started collecting the fashion dolls in lockdown by re-buying the ones she had as a child

This is what happened when Claire starred on the One Show

In the past week, Clare's been tickled pink by starring on BBCs the One Show alongside Barbie actress Margot Robbie, and managed to see a premier of the film, which only hits cinemas nationwide tomorrow (Friday).

She said: "The last two or three weeks have been full-on Barbie.

"I've been speaking to just about every BBC radio show in the country and on TV as well."

Undated film still handout from Barbie. Pictured: Margot Robbie as Barbie. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Barbie. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Barbie. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Barbie.

How did she get tickets?

Through Clare's husband Colin's former work connections, the pair managed to bag tickets for one of a couple of early showings in London last week.

She said: "My husband used to work in the film industry and as soon as we heard the film was coming out, we put the feelers out - we needed to go!

Clare Rawling, from Blackpool, made an appearance on The One Show as Margot Robbie promoted the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie

"Luckily my husband's old boss managed to sort it for us, and it was fantastic, everything we thought it would be.

"And we got to go and see all of the sights around London too, with all of the Barbie marketing."

Sadly, ultimate Barbie, actress Margot Robbie wasn’t at Clare’s showing.

Where did it all begin?

Clare keeps most of her collection in storage as she doesn't want her house overrun

Clare's love of Barbie restarted in lockdown when she decided to buy back the Barbies she had as a child and for her birthday got a Barbie themed present for every year.

She said the already-massive Barbie memorabilia market has "boomed" since news of the film came out, and prices have surged.

Among her collection, which she says is "slowly invading her home" but which is “definately not all pink”, are favourites including the Tippi Hedren Barbie from the film The Birds, and Benneton Barbie, which is one she had as a child.

Barbie films

And not content with collecting she has launched her own social media channels, uploading stop motion animation films featuring her favourite dolls.

