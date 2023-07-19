Get the Barbie experience: 8 of the pinkest places in and around Preston
With the release of the Barbie movie just days away, we’ve found the prettiest-in-pink places in and around Preston to try out.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST
Whether it’s food, drink, gifts or a bit of pampering, check out these nearby gems that have taken Barbie’s favourite colour to heart.
The Lime Bar in Penwortham is also having a makeover for the weekend, with owners getting into the Barbie (and Ken) spirit with merchandise from Tequila Rose.
