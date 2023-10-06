Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and children of Applebee Wood Community Specialist School in Lostock Hall were left heartbroken upon returning to school on Wednesday evening to find their minibus had been stolen from school grounds, meaning some children could not be transported out to their different activities including therapies.

Upon hearing the news, Bank of Dave Netflix star and TikTok sensation Dave Fishwick stepped in to help. The entrepreneur who is now one of the largest supplier of minibuses in the country, making him a multi-millionaire, decided to donate one of his.

This is not the first time the self-made millionaire has used his wealth to make chidlren smile, having last year he escorted Santa via helicopter to Burnley Primary School to pay the children a very special early visit.

Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick who has seen his Original Bank of Dave Channel 4 series made into a Neflix movie, is getting a replacement mini-bus for Applebee Wood Community Specialist School after theirs was stolen on Tuesday

Delighted with the kind gesture, a spokesperson for Applebee Wood Community Specialist School said: “Dave Fishwick had heard about our plight and is now helping us with getting a replacement minibus. We are a special school and need the bus to get the children out to their different activities including therapies they greatly need so it is amazing that somebody has stepped in.

‘We still have our fingers crossed it will be found soon’

"We still have our fingers crossed that the bus will be found soon. The person/s who took it doesn’t understand the impact it has on our children who use it for various things such as their hyper-mobility and social communication. Not having it stops them accessing society.”

Police are investigating the stolen mini bus

The white van, which says Moor Hey School on the side, was taken from the grounds of the Lostock Hall-based school around 7pm on Wednesday. October 4.

According to South Ribble Police it was last seen heading Eastbound on the M65 near Brindle.

They said: “It has markings on the side of the bus which state Moor Hey School as well as a school logo. If removed they will likely leave a trace of the logo. It also has a new side sliding door. It was last seen heading Eastbound on the M65 near Brindle.

“We urge you to check your CCTV, ring door bell and dash cam footage from the 4th October in and around the time it was stolen and report any suspicious activity to Police by ringing 101 and quoting log LC-20231004-0174 or email Sergeant Harrison directly on [email protected]."

Lancashire Police issue apology for saying they were ‘too busy’ to investigate

The news follows Lancashire Police saying sorry for saying they were ‘too busy’ to investigate the theft of their minibus.

Head teacher Michelle Padgeon said she had been left unimpressed by the force's initial lack of response - and apparent flippant phone manner.

Sgt Paul Harrison of Lancashire Police said it was "not acceptable" and confirmed officers were investigating.

However, Ms Padgeon, who also launched a plea for help on BBC Radio Lancashire, said she had since received an email on behalf of the force's Chief Constable Chris Rowley, apologising for the delay and assured her the matter was being taken seriously.

Sgt Harrison, who covers policing in the area, also said it was not acceptable and he was "not going to make excuses" for what happened.