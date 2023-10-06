Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sportsbikeshop is set to open in what was Evans Cycles at North Road Retail Park next month. The Lincolnshire-based firm began over 15 years ago online from a spare bedroom and is now a leading motorcycle clothing and accessory retailer. The shop’s Try on or Buy system give customers the opportunity to reserve items online, which are then available the next day to try at their local store with no obligation to purchase.

Sportsbikeshop managing Director, Chris Winters, said: “Our Preston store has been a long time in the making and we’re really excited to finally be opening the doors in November.

“This will be our first store in the North West and our eighth in the UK – a plan that we’ve been working on since 2016. If our other stores are anything to go by, it should be a big success.

“Not only can customers drop by, we also offer our Try on or Buy reservation system – with this we’re pretty sure we’ve found the best way to link the full choice of the UK’s biggest biking website to a local store.”