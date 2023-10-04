Applebee Wood Community Specialist School issues desperate plea for return of stolen mini bus used for children's therapies
Staff and children of Applebee Wood Community Specialist School have been left heartbroken upon returning to school to no mini bus which is used to transport the children out to their different activities including therapies.
A spokesperson for the school said: “At 7pm last night our school mini bus was stolen from the locked school grounds. Please help us find our minibus – registration NX12 0TH.
“We are a special school and need the bus to get the children out to their different activities including therapies they greatly need.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The theft of the minibus was reported to us this morning after staff arrived for work. We are investigating the theft.”