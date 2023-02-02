Jordan added: "We both played professional rugby league together after leaving school and have played for three professional clubs alongside each other. We both had to retire in 2021 earlier than expected due to ongoing injuries but everything happens for a reason and it’s given us more time to focus on Raw and Outdoor. We have always had a vision to create a brand that represents our ideology, and one that allows us to have a positive impact on people’s mental and physical health. When someone joins Raw and Outdoor the first thing they will notice is that this is not a typical gym environment. Members are welcomed in from the moment they arrive and nerves they may of had about group exercise or training in general quickly disappear. The sessions are kept to smaller numbers which allows us to programme high quality strength and fitness sessions.”The pair also run the RAW method which stands for Routine, Adventure and Workout, with challenges throughout the year to keep people focused and also educate members on all the key areas that make up a healthy lifestyle. They are also given a journal to track and monitor how they are performing in all these key areas.Adam added: "Mental health and addiction is something that is close to our hearts having witnessed first hand the devastating effects this can have on peoples lives. It’s our mission to help as many people reach and maintain their mental and physical peak with the support of The R.A.W. Method, which is a powerful tool that we believe everyone should have the opportunity to use within their lives."For more information CLICK HERE.