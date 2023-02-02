Bamber Bridge brothers and former Salford Reds rugby players Adam and Jordan Walne set up Raw and Outdoor health and fitness facility
Two former rugby players and brothers from Bamber Bridge have set up an outdoor fitness centre to help people struggling with their mental and physical health.
Adam, 32, and Jordan Walne, 30, decided to put all their rugby training to good use by opening a Raw and Outdoor site at The Workshops in Withnell, and, having only opened its doors at the start of January, it is already going from strength to strength. The duo set up the company during lockdown, with a mission to help as many people as possible reach and maintain their mental and physical peak.
The siblings say their sporting background – both played elite rugby league in the Super League – gives them a unique insight into the fitness industry. The Walnes brothers played more than 200 games at various clubs during their careers – most notably along side each other for Salford Reds – before retiring due to injury.
Adam said: "Raw and Outdoor has gone from strength to strength since we launched in 2020 and we have had a huge positive impact on so many people's mental and physical well-being. Every one of our sessions is planned with a specific outcome in mind and we use pieces of kit that you wouldn't necessarily see in a commercial gym. We make it fun as fitness can sometimes be viewed as boring We look forward to more people joining the outdoor team."
Jordan added: "We both played professional rugby league together after leaving school and have played for three professional clubs alongside each other. We both had to retire in 2021 earlier than expected due to ongoing injuries but everything happens for a reason and it’s given us more time to focus on Raw and Outdoor. We have always had a vision to create a brand that represents our ideology, and one that allows us to have a positive impact on people’s mental and physical health. When someone joins Raw and Outdoor the first thing they will notice is that this is not a typical gym environment. Members are welcomed in from the moment they arrive and nerves they may of had about group exercise or training in general quickly disappear. The sessions are kept to smaller numbers which allows us to programme high quality strength and fitness sessions.”The pair also run the RAW method which stands for Routine, Adventure and Workout, with challenges throughout the year to keep people focused and also educate members on all the key areas that make up a healthy lifestyle. They are also given a journal to track and monitor how they are performing in all these key areas.Adam added: "Mental health and addiction is something that is close to our hearts having witnessed first hand the devastating effects this can have on peoples lives. It’s our mission to help as many people reach and maintain their mental and physical peak with the support of The R.A.W. Method, which is a powerful tool that we believe everyone should have the opportunity to use within their lives."For more information CLICK HERE.