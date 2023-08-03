News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Serious collision involving van and child closes road
Hospital statement after doctor wrongly told mum-to-be that her baby had died

Avenham and Miller Parks Classic Car Show gears up for return this weekend

Classic cars and motorbikes from the 1920s to the 1980s will be displayed in Preston parks this weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read

This Saturday (August 5) Avenham and Miller Parks will welcome many vehicles for the Lancashire Vehicle Club's "Classics in the Park" Classic Car Show.

Who runs the event?

It is hosted by the Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicle Club.

Avenham and Miller Parks Classic Car Show is gearing up to return this Saturday (August 5)Avenham and Miller Parks Classic Car Show is gearing up to return this Saturday (August 5)
Avenham and Miller Parks Classic Car Show is gearing up to return this Saturday (August 5)
Most Popular

How much does it cost?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is free to attend for everyone and does not need to be booked. Just turn up on the day at Miller Park in the City Centre.

Read More
Penwortham Beer Festival returns with prosecco and gin bar for August Bank Holid...

Can I bring my classic car/motorbike?

Some of the cars pictured from previous yearsSome of the cars pictured from previous years
Some of the cars pictured from previous years

If you would like to attend with your own classic car, you can book to display in the park at Lancashire Vehicle Club - Classics In The Park. This is free for LVC members, or £3 for non members.

What time does it start?

The event will start at 11am and will run until 4pm.

Where can I park?

Avenham multi-storey car park, Syke Street, Preston, PR1 3XA, is open every day from 6.45am to 8pm and has pay and display machines.

Related topics:Preston