Avenham and Miller Parks Classic Car Show gears up for return this weekend
This Saturday (August 5) Avenham and Miller Parks will welcome many vehicles for the Lancashire Vehicle Club's "Classics in the Park" Classic Car Show.
Who runs the event?
It is hosted by the Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicle Club.
How much does it cost?
It is free to attend for everyone and does not need to be booked. Just turn up on the day at Miller Park in the City Centre.
Can I bring my classic car/motorbike?
If you would like to attend with your own classic car, you can book to display in the park at Lancashire Vehicle Club - Classics In The Park. This is free for LVC members, or £3 for non members.
What time does it start?
The event will start at 11am and will run until 4pm.
Where can I park?
Avenham multi-storey car park, Syke Street, Preston, PR1 3XA, is open every day from 6.45am to 8pm and has pay and display machines.