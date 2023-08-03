Penwortham Beer Festival returns with prosecco and gin bar for August Bank Holiday weekend
Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, Penwortham Beer Festival will be returning from Friday, August 3 to Sunday 27, with even more drinks to choose from. Entertainment will be provided by Hush Party Band with a mixture of pop, rock, and Indie music and local singer/songwriter Connor Banks will also be making his festival debut.
Hundreds of people are expected at the grounds to sample the dozens of beers and ciders which will be on tap for ale lovers to try. A prosecco and gin bar is also planned.
Hand-made pizza and BBQ are the food options and live bands will perform during all three days.
It’s £5 on the door and this includes a drink and food tokens. Gates open at 4pm on Friday (24 August), from 12noon on Saturday (25 August) and from 12noon on Sunday (26 August).