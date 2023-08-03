Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, Penwortham Beer Festival will be returning from Friday, August 3 to Sunday 27, with even more drinks to choose from. Entertainment will be provided by Hush Party Band with a mixture of pop, rock, and Indie music and local singer/songwriter Connor Banks will also be making his festival debut.

Hundreds of people are expected at the grounds to sample the dozens of beers and ciders which will be on tap for ale lovers to try. A prosecco and gin bar is also planned.

Hand-made pizza and BBQ are the food options and live bands will perform during all three days.