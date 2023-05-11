Alyssa Morris: Inquest to be held next week into 13-year-old's death
The death of a 13-year-old girl will be examined next week.
Alyssa Philippa Ruth Morris from Clitheroe was found dead in Brungerley Park on February 12.
A week later, her family and friends released balloons in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle to mark what would have been her 14th birthday.
Dawn Firth, Alyssa’s grandmother, spoke of the overwhelming generosity and support the family have received from the public, including thousands of pounds in donations to cover the cost of her funeral.
Alyssa’s uncle Danny Holland described her as being “one in a million, just a really special little girl who we can never replace”.
Now an inquest into the events surrounding Alyssa’s death will be held on May 17 at Accrington Town Hall. It is expected to last half a day.
It will aim to clarify the why’s and where’s surrounding her death, so that the death can be registered.