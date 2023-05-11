News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Alyssa Morris: Inquest to be held next week into 13-year-old's death

The death of a 13-year-old girl will be examined next week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Alyssa Philippa Ruth Morris from Clitheroe was found dead in Brungerley Park on February 12.

A week later, her family and friends released balloons in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle to mark what would have been her 14th birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dawn Firth, Alyssa’s grandmother, spoke of the overwhelming generosity and support the family have received from the public, including thousands of pounds in donations to cover the cost of her funeral.

The late Alyssa Morris, 13The late Alyssa Morris, 13
The late Alyssa Morris, 13
Most Popular

Alyssa’s uncle Danny Holland described her as being “one in a million, just a really special little girl who we can never replace”.

Now an inquest into the events surrounding Alyssa’s death will be held on May 17 at Accrington Town Hall. It is expected to last half a day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will aim to clarify the why’s and where’s surrounding her death, so that the death can be registered.

Related topics:Clitheroe