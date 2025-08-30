All the shows coming to Preston and Chorley in September including top comedians

September may mean the start of the new school year but it also mean’s a whole new line-up of shows across theatres in Preston and Chorley.

Across September, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at Preston Playhouse and Chorley Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselve, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

A show called 'Art of Andalucia – Flamenco Dance' comes to Preston this month. | Show poster

Preston Playhouse

September 2-7: Come From Away – Presented by the Preston Musical Comedy Society, this is a heart warming and uplifting musical that celebrates the power of human kindness in the face of adversity. Tickets £19.40

September 8: The Art of Andalucia-Flamenco Dance– Following the success of his first two productions, which have captivated over 80,000 audience members across the UK, Ireland, and Germany in the last two years, Daniel Martinez returns with a new show that places flamenco dance at the forefront. Tickets £36.68

September 10: Pat Nevin - Football and How to Survive It– The football pundit and ex Chelsea, Everton and Scotland player shares stories and insights - revealing, thought-provoking and funny -from 40 years in football. Tickets £15.72

Pat Nevin, pictured in 2025, is hosting an evening in Preston. | Getty Images

September 12: Beatles Complete– A night of Beatlemania packed with massive hits from the most influential band of all time.. Tickets £19.91

September 13: The Houghton Weavers– The northwest’s premiere comedy/folk group promise plenty of laughter with their infectious humour and funny stories galore. Tickets £16.77

September 24-27: A Murder is Announced– Presented bypreston Drama Club, this Agatha Christie tale sees an announcement in the local paper state the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. Tickets £13

Chorley Theatre

The Importance of Being Earnest is on at Chorley Theatre next week | Show poster

September 2-6: The Importance of Being Earnest– Presented by CADOS, Oscar Wilde's play about love, identity and social conventions tells the story of two young gentlemen in London who each lead a double-life. Tickets £12

September 10: Sam Avery: Thunderstorm [Tour Preview Work In Progress]— In his trademark punchy style, the award-winning comedian takes you on a whirlwind journey through the chaos of the modern world – from parenting disasters to culture wars, conspiracy theories to political morons.. Tickets £8

September 12: Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It– In his new show, Hal will be hilariously pontificating on subjects like middle aged dating, social media, the insanity of modern politics and the fact that his daughters love him but don’t respect him. Tickets £20

September 13: Neil Delamere: Achilles Neil– In his new show, Neil takes on life’s absurdities in his own inimitable way as he celebrates the altogether too frequent weaknesses that make us human. Tickets £20

September 14: Tom Stade: Naught by Nature– Join Tom as he playfully dishes out more of his insightful observations. An irrepressible tour-de-force with an hour of first class, mischievous and uncompromising comedy. Tickets £22

September 16: Lou Conran: Gooch– After a UK sell out run in 2024, and New Zealand in 2025, award-winning comedian, Lou Conran, returns with her new show. Tickets £12

September 17: Kae Kurd: What’s O’Kurd– Stand up sensation and social media star Kae Kurd returns with his highly anticipated brand new tour: What’s O’Kurd. Tickets £20

September 20: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Comedian Gary Delaney, who is also the husband of fellow comedian Sarah Millican comes to Chorley this month. | Getty Images

September 25: Gary Delaney: Work In Progress– Comedy’s greatest mad scientist of one-liners arrives back in town, armed with an enormous vessel of puns to be tested on selected members of the general public. Sold out

September 26: Glenn Moore: Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore?–Expect a fast-paced whirlwind of punchlines from one of the greatest joke-writers of his generation. Tickets £17.50

September 27: John Shuttleworth: Raise The Oof– The Radio 4 favourite and comedy legend is back with more hilarious stories and songs performed on his trusty Yamaha organ as he celebrates 40 years in showbiz. Tickets £28

