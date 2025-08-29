There's nothing like us right now says Liv, a new health cafe & clinic in Preston

A new health cafe and clinic has opened in Preston offering people an experience unique not only to the city, but to the North West.

Liv opened on Pole Street in the city centre earlier this month and brings together both a cafe, called Liv Caffe, and a health clinic, called Liv Health.

The new business, located in the swanky The Exchange building, is the brainchild of five childhood friends from Preston called Adnaan, Aadil, Muaawiya, Yaasi and Yusuf.

Of these, three are pharmacists, one is an entrepreneur and one worked in hospitality while there are also a pair of cousins and a pair of brothers in the mix.

Trained pharmacist Adnaan said: “I've got a passion for health and wellness and we've all got a mix of skills. What we wanted to do is bring something back to Preston. Although I grew up in Manchester, I spent a lot of time in Preston because my mum’s family is from there, whereas all my other four friends, they've all lived in Preston their entire life. They've all been brought up around Frenchwood, which is what, five minutes from where we're located. So, you know, we wanted to give back to our local community because there was a gap in the market. There's nothing like us right now, in essence of a focus around health and well being. There might be some clinics dotted around, but nothing where you go and just have an experience where we focus on your health. We're not going down the traditional pharmacy route or your traditional medical route. This is more focused on holistic health and wellbeing, which I think is growing in today's age”.

Asked why they unusually combined the cafe and the clinic into one place, the 30-year-old explained: “We were mainly focused around the clinic but when we found the space, we thought it would be perfect to create a completely new model. We don't think this has been done before, not just in Preston, but I don't think in the northwest, I've seen something like this. It just just spiraled from there, really and you nine months down the line, here we are!”

Liv partners Adnaan, Aadil, Muaawiya, Yaasi and Yusuf. | submit

What does Liv actually offer?

Adnaan said: “Our cafe has a real focus on healthy drinks, healthy snacks and healthy smoothies”.

That means that as well as “really good coffee”, their drinks menu includes a variety of juice shots and fruit smoothies all with their own twist.

“One of them has collagen in for example, to help with your skin”, says Adnaan. ”And then the other one has sea moss which is basically derived from algae, and it contains like 94 nutrients, which are really good for the human body - a lot of athletes use it for recovery”.

The home-made snacks then include a Snickers Bar made with “healthy, wholesome ingredients” whilst they also sell açaí bowls and focaccia sandwiches.

Liv Health meanwhile is focusing on vitamin injections- they currently offer vitamin B12 and biotin- as well as earwax removal.

From a wellness perspective, they are also offering Japanese head spa, an intricate treatment involving multiple steps.

After filling in a form about their hair and scalp type, clients are accessed by a scalp Analysis Machine which is integrated with AI and gives you information on what your hair follicles are like.

A facial featuring a face mask and face scrub is then followed by a detoxing shampoo, regular shampoo and a regular conditioner.

Adnaan continued: “We have a different range of products based on your hair types, and we use the Korean brand ‘Oway’. It’s really popular at the moment, well renowned, stocked in Sephora and Space NK and those types of retailers so we're trying to use high end products. Alongside the shampoo and conditioner, we have different massage tools for the head so it's a really relaxing feeling.

“Following that you get a head, neck, shoulder and arm massage, and we have this water fountain, which is called the Halo, and that's kind of like the star of the show. It is really therapeutic and relaxing. You essentially have that on your head and shoulder for around 10 to 15 minutes while you're being massaged and that in essence, is the Japanese head spa. It’s really good for stimulating hair growth balls and relaxing your muscles - it’s a nice treat, really. And then we also provide drying facilities as well.

"That's what we're offering at the moment, and as we aim to grow, we'll offer more services tailored to the community of Preston.”

Left: Liv Caffe. Right: The treatment bed set up for a Japanese head spa. | submit

How has it been received?

Liv officially opened on Sunday, August 10 and regarding their reception, Adnaan said: “Surprisingly, it's busier than we thought it would be and we're getting really good feedback!”

This busyness may have been helped by a promotional campaign Liv conducted before opening up shop, in which they designed their own Jibbitz (Croc charms) and handed out a 1000 of them around Preston - another example of how Liv are in tune with modern trends.

Those with a Liv Jibbitz were then invited to a soft launch the day before their official opening which secured a good turnout.

Adnaan added: “It's been really, really well received, especially on a cafe point of view, but I think the health side will take a bit more time in terms of traction. We have to gain people's trust in terms of the quality of service we provide, and also, vitamin injections, ear wax removal, you know, it's a niche market, so we’re just trying to tap into that, and that naturally is taking some time, but we're getting good reception so far”.

Why should people come check you out Liv if they haven’t already?

Adnaan said: “Well, there's two reasons. The first reason is, you know, if you're looking to boost your health, whether that's just a Zen treatment from a head spa, or earwax removal or a vitamin injection to help with your overall health, then Liv Health is a place to be.

“And if it's a cafe, you know, we sell high quality coffee, alongside matcha and alongside healthy smoothies and shots, which, again, I don't think are being done in Preston, or if they are, they’re not specifically being done. If you see our menu, it's not huge, there’s maybe eight different drinks, excluding the different types of coffee and tea you can have. So we spend a lot of time just focusing on making sure that what we're selling is high quality ingredients, but also healthy, because we live in a society where it's so easy to access takeaways and fast food. We need to be able to access healthy, good, nutritional, superfoods, and that's what we've done”.