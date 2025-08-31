All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in September

September may mean the start of the new school year but it also mean’s a whole new line-up of shows across Blackpool’s two main theatres.

Across September, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Winter Gardens Blackpool and Blackpool Grand Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Winter Gardens

September 2: ​​Miriam Margolyes: From A to Z— Off the back of her sold-out 2024 tour and Edinburgh show, Miriam dived headfirst into an eclectic alphabetised mix of life’s standout moments, sharing new cherished memories, razor-sharp observations and of a little bit of smut. Tickets from £34.95

September 5:​​ Michael Starring Ben — A hit theatre production starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman and featuring a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer’s iconic dance routines. Tickets from £32.20

September 6: ​​Queen of the Night- A Tribute to Whitney Houston — Experience the ultimate tribute to Whitney’s remarkable musical repertoire in an electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band. Tickets from £21.20

September 11: ​​Jimmy Carr — ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ will be 90 minutes of solid jokes, no interval featuring fast-paced, edgy one-liners and Jimmy's renowned dark brand of comedy. There will be two shows a night, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm. Tickets from £40.45

Jimmy Carr will be performing two shows in Blackpool this September | Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo

September​ 12: Great Gatsby Murder Mystery (in the Floral Lounge) —Step into the dazzling world of the Roaring Twenties but beware, not everything is as glamorous as it seems. The party is in full swing, with sparkling wine and lively conversation flowing freely… until the evening takes a deadly turn. One unsuspecting guest has met a tragic end, and it’s up to you to uncover the truth. Tickets are £43.20 and include a 1920s-inspired cocktail or a glass of Prosecco.

September 13: ​​Coldplay by Candlelight — Featuring a spectacular cast of world class vocalists and an epic live band, prepare for total ‘Paradise’, as you experience Coldplay’s biggest hits, like never before. Tickets from £23.95

September 14: ​​Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined — Taking the original Circus meets Musical Theatre spectacle to thrilling new heights, experience iconic West End showstoppers paired with awe-inspiring circus acts showcasing their breathtaking feats of agility.Starring Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner Max Fox, and featuring stunning vocalists and world-class circus performers, this family-friendly extravaganza is a must-see for 2025.

A scene from Cique | submit

September 18: ​​Encore Showcase- Centre Stage — Starring the next generation of stage stars from Blackpool’s finest local theatre schools, this vibrant showcase features show-stopping numbers from beloved Broadway and West End hits, alongside fresh takes on modern musical favourites. Tickets from £30.55

September 26:​​ An evening with John Barnes MBE — Former Liverpool, Newcastle, Watford, Charlton and England footballer comes to Blackpool with a live and unscripted interview. Tickets from £29.45

September 27: ​​The World Famous Elvis starring Chris Connor — Voted by the first ever worldwide Elvis Presley fan poll as – The greatest Elvis Tribute in the World! – awarded in Memphis. This show is made by Elvis fans for Elvis fans. Tickets from £34.95

September 27: Top Rope Wrestling — Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-flying action and hard-hitting drama as Top Rope Wrestling arrives in Blackpool for the first time. General admission tickets for adutls £15.15, children £10.75

September 28: ​​What’s Love Got To Do With It — Celebrating the music and 60-year career Tina Turner, expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock- and-roll, performed by an all-live band. Tickets from £23.95

Grand Theatre

September 7: Northern Live - Do I Love You – A sensational 11-piece band with four fabulous lead vocalists will be performing over 30 original hits from the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation. Tickets £31.

September 14: Russell Kane – The witty whirlwind, FitBit-breaking comedian, presenter, actor and author is out on the road again, setting the stage on fire with his unique recipe of sharp satire and ‘storming physical comedy’. Tickets £34.70. Suitable for 14+

Comedian Russell Kane is taking his latest show HyperActive on the road again for what is an impressive fourth leg! | Getty Images

September 16: KAILEY (in The STUDIO) – Kailey’s mum has been sent to prison, and she needs to grow up – fast. Inspired by writer Kerry Wright’s own lived experience, this bold new play shines a light on society’s forgotten young people. Funny and searingly honest, KAILEY doesn’t ask for sympathy; it demands you look closer. Tickets £15.80

September 17: The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids –The Queen of the Night is back as the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – Britain’s Got Talent, Showtime at the Apollo, BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing – brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy back to life in this critically acclaimed tribute concert. Tickets £32.50

September 19: Ice Cream on The Beach (in The STUDIO) – A Yorkshire family moves to Blackpool chasing a fresh start, but a dream move becomes a ticking time bomb as buried tensions bubble to the surface, threatening to tear them apart. Expect Northern humour, soaring songs, sharp moves and a bingo night like no other as secrets sparkle in this family on the brink. Tickets £10.02.

September 20: Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits – The Saturday night legend is starching up his big collar once more for his Diamond Jubilee lap of honour, celebrating 60 glorious years of fun, laughter and low-level disruption. Tickets £35.20. (Children under 9 years old will not be permitted entry).

The psoster for Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits | SHow psoter

September 21: A Grand Show - Celebrating JC Dance 20th Showcase – This very special 20th show from local dance school JC Dance will showcase a range of dance styles from Ballet to Acro, Tap to Jazz that the talented students of the top Fylde Coast school have been rehearsing hard for months. Tickets £23.50.

September 23-27: The Shawshank Redemption – This powerful stage adaptation of Stephen King’s legendary short story stars Strictly Come Dancing champion and talented TV actor Joe McFadden (Holby City, Heartbeat) as the wrongly convicted Andy Dufresne, Ben Onwukwe (Recall McKenzie in London’s Burning) as inmate Ellis ‘Red’ Redding and Bill Ward (Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street) as the corrupt prison warden Stammas. Tickets from £15.

September 27: Chat Sh*t Get Hit (in The STUDIO) – Combining spoken word, football chants, live art and theatre, this funny and uncompromising new show dives into women’s anger: how it fuels, how it festers and how it is swallowed. Tickets £9.75

September 29: Penned Up- A New Play by Danusia Iwaszko – Can words be the great escape? Welcome to HMP Ditchfield, where each week a group of prisoners are tasked with writing their own plays. Witty, rawand full of heart, this is a powerful celebration of storytelling, second chances and the unexpected bonds that form behind bars. Tickets from £17. Age guidance 12+

