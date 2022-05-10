On Saturday, June 25 – George Michael's Birthday, Robert Taylor and his band will pay homage to the singer at The Continental Restaurant on Meadow Lane in Preston.

Hailed as "The Man With The Golden Voice", Robert is a multi-award-winning singer and tribute artist who has been entertaining audiences for over two decades.

Winner of the National Tribute Music Award in 2017, Robert will be bringing his show to the big stage in this unforgettable production.

He will be performing some of the many hits such as A Different Corner and Careless Whisper to the floor-filling pop songs such as I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.