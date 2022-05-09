Pink pigeon believed to be one of world's rarest birds causes a flap after being spotted in Pendle

One of the world's rarest birds could have been spotted... in Nelson!

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:25 pm

Kelly Lunney couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a pink pigeon fluttering around Netherfield Gardens. For if it is what is known as a Nesoenas Mayeri, a species of pigeon endemic to Mauritis, there are just 500 left in the world.

Kelly was able to take a few photos and video footage of the eye catching bird as it keeps returning to the same place.

She said: "I definitely think it is one of the rare ones as it has white markings under its wings and its feet are a different colour than average pigeons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A rare pink pigeon has been spotted in Nelson

"It's really pretty and almost neon pink on the top of its body but a darker shade underneath."

Read More

Read More
Nelson murder trial to begin today at Preston Crown Court

Last year a man in Staffordshire claimed to have seen a pink pigeon but bird experts said it was a grey pigeon that had been dyed pink.

Another image Kelly Lunney captured of what is believed to be a rare pink pigeon
Pendle OneNelson