Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first of 2025.

Preston

First up in Preston, Gilbert and Sullivan’s Princess Ida will be on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, March 12 and Saturday, March 15.

This is a comic opera about a princess who found a women’s university and teaches that women are superior to men, much to the dissatisfaction of her husband the prince.

Presented by the Preston Gilbert and Sullivan Society, the show runs between 7:30 and 10:10pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults.

Chorley

In Chorley, the comedian Eshaan Akbar performs at the Chorley Theatre on Sunday, March 16.

As seen on Sex Education, Mock The Week, QI, Live At The Apollo and Comedy Central Live Eshaan has supported some of the biggest acts in the UK, including Micky Flanagan and Jason Manford.

This highly anticipated tour is Eshaan’s second of his own after the success of his first tour the Pretender.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £18.50

Chorley will be hosting both a classic car rally and a comedy show next Sunday. | various

Also in Chorley, the Monthly Classic Car Rally at Heskin Hall returns on Sunday, March 16.

Running between 10:30 am and 3:00pm, all types of classic vehicles are welcome at the rally and there is a prize for the winner.

It costs £3 to enter the competition but the event is free for those visiting to just look around.

Fylde Coast

Sunday Night at the Grand returns to Blackpool next weekend | Show poster

Over on the Fylde Coast, Sunday Night at the Grand takes place at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, March 16.

Blackpool’s best-loved variety show returns for its 10th Anniversary spectacular starring Mick Miller, Jimmy Cricket, award-winning impressionist and BGT finalist Ben Nickless, and the outstanding vocalist Benjamin Moss who rose to fame on The Voice, and more.

All proceeds go to the Not Forgotten charity.

Tickets start from £20.50.

In Lytham, a show called The Baddies is on at Lowther Pavilion between Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14.

With songs by Joe Stilgoe, The Baddies is a wickedly hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit story which promises to be a laugh-out-loud riot for all the family.

Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £15.50 for children.

