One of Lancashire’s most historic buildings is set to appear in a popular TV show later this year.

This week, the iconic 18th century home Lytham Hall revealed that they were chosen as the backdrop for the hit Yesterday programme Bangers & Cash.

The production company behind the show were filming scenes on the grounds of the Grade I listed building on Tuesday and below is everything you need to know.

What is Bangers and Cash?

Bangers and Cash is a Yesterday programme which started in 2019 and follows a Yorkshire-based family-run car auction business.

Having had 11 series released so far, each episode then follows the journey of a vehicle purchased at a Mathewsons classic car auction, before being repaired, restored and re-auctioned.

But what was Bangers and Cash doing at Lytham Hall?

Posting on Facebook, Lytham Hall explained: “You may have wondered what was going on today with a camera crew present in the parkland. Well, it was the Bangers & Cash team who were filming after a couple from Fylde recently purchased a vehicle from the famous Mathewson's classic car auctioneers.

“The grounds of the Hall were chosen to represent the local area and showcase the couple taking their recent acquisition out for a spin.”

What does Lytham Hall make of its latest stardom?

A spokesperson for Lytham Hall told us: “We were absolutely delighted to be contacted, it’s one of our favourite programmes. We were more than happy for the proud owners of the little Toyota to come to our grounds to be interviewed and filmed in our fantastic setting, and we can’t wait to see them in a future episode of Bangers and Cash!”

Has Lytham Hall featured on TV before?

Yes! The Lancashire stately home has featured in two episodes of the BBC One programme Antique Roadshow (in September 2019 and April 2020).

In 2019, Lytham Hall also featured on the Channel 4 show George Clark’es Old House, New Home.

Finally back in 2004, the interior of Lytham Hall featured in the 2004 TV television comedy drama series Casanova.