41 more fab photos from Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST

Coverage of Penwortham Priory Academy’s 2025 prom continues with a second brilliant gallery.

Penwortham Priory Academy held their 2025 prom on Wedensday, June 25 at Barton Hall Hotel.

A school spokersperson said: “the event was the perfect opporunity for the hardworking Year 11s to let their hair down after the exam season and a chance to say goodybe to the staff who have nurtured, challenged and supported them for the past five years.”

There were so many great photo’s from Penwortham Priory Academy’s prom that we’ve had to make two galleries, the first of which is here and the second is below.

Take a look at 41 photos from Penwortham Priory Academy's 2025 prom

1. Penwortham Priory prom (1b)

Take a look at 41 photos from Penwortham Priory Academy's 2025 prom | Andy Ford

Photo Sales
A large group of girls pose for a photo

2. Penwortham Priory prom (2b)

A large group of girls pose for a photo | Andy Ford

Photo Sales
A glamorous arrival

3. Penwortham Priory prom (3b)

A glamorous arrival | Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Head of Year 11 with a group of prom goers

4. Penwortham Priory prom (4b)

Head of Year 11 with a group of prom goers | Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PenworthamProms
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice