Penwortham Gala 2024: Major update given by organisers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The organisers of Penwortham Gala are celebrating being able to bring back the traditional procession to this year's event.
The Gala, which runs over two days in June, is primarily focused on events and stalls on Hurst Grange Park , with a procession along Pope and Cop Lane having kicked off events on the Saturday for many years.
Here's 20 pictures of Penwortham Gala through the years The Gala was cancelled during lockdown, and has not been part of the Gala since due to a lack of volunteers. Earlier this year, Penwortham Town Council manager Marie Curran reached out to businesses and community groups in a bid to bring the procession back to life.
"So pleased"
This week she announced it's been succesful. She said: "I am so pleased that Penwortham Town Council are able to bring the gala procession back this year. The community of Penwortham have really supported the idea and we are thrilled that so many groups want to get involved and parade throughout the town."
The theme for this year's Gala is The Planet. There is still time to take part in the procession if you haven't already registered and you can do this by completing the online form https://forms.office.com/e/A9n?huuuFZ
You can also use the form to volunteer or request a stall. The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.