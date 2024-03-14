Penwortham Gala 2024: Major update given by organisers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of Penwortham Gala are celebrating being able to bring back the traditional procession to this year's event.

The Gala, which runs over two days in June, is primarily focused on events and stalls on Hurst Grange Park , with a procession along Pope and Cop Lane having kicked off events on the Saturday for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's 20 pictures of Penwortham Gala through the years The Gala was cancelled during lockdown, and has not been part of the Gala since due to a lack of volunteers. Earlier this year, Penwortham Town Council manager Marie Curran reached out to businesses and community groups in a bid to bring the procession back to life.

"So pleased"

This week she announced it's been succesful. She said: "I am so pleased that Penwortham Town Council are able to bring the gala procession back this year. The community of Penwortham have really supported the idea and we are thrilled that so many groups want to get involved and parade throughout the town."

The theme for this year's Gala is The Planet. There is still time to take part in the procession if you haven't already registered and you can do this by completing the online form https://forms.office.com/e/A9n?huuuFZ