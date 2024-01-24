Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Ribble Borough Council is looking to install a new trim trail within the woodland at Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham.

The proposed scheme would provide six new stations of equipment along the route where trim trail equipment has been located previously. The new equipment is proposed to be installed following the construction of a new stone path along the first part of the trim trail route between the park's play area and the footbridge. The remainder of the trim trail's route would be a woodchip track.

The woodland area of the park.

Now the public are being invited to help the council finalise designs, by telling them: what six equipment items you would most like included in the trim trail, and what else you think would help improve a trim trail through the park's woodlands.

A survey shows options including sit-up benches, different height jumping pods, parallel bars, a pull-up station, overhead ladders, leaping posts, hurdles, climbing ladders and dip bars.

The proposed route of the trim trail in red.

The proposal could be the latest in a series of investments in the Penwortham park.

In 2021 the children's playground reopened after a six-figure overhaul, and in September the same year, the coach house opened as a cafe, toilets and offices after decades-long campaign by locals to bring the once-derelict property back into use.

